Missouri v. Georgia Coaching Staffs Square Up

The Missouri v. Georgia basketball took a turn for the worse Saturday when a player scuffle turned into an all out melee after the benches cleared ... and even the coaches got in on the action.

The incident went down as the first half came to an end ... you can see a couple players get chippy before things erupt.

The game went on after halftime ... with technical fouls being assessed to both teams.

Whoever said basketball wasn't a true contact sport?