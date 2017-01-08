Lil Wayne's Camp Shkreli Promises No More 'Carter V' Leaks

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Wayne can breathe a little easier now that his camp's been assured there won't be anymore 'Carter V' leaks ... at least not from Martin Shkreli.

We're told Weezy's camp hunted down Shkreli on Thursday after Shkreli released a sampling of the forever-under-wraps album ... just 2 days before Xmas.

You'll recall Wayne was outraged over the leak ... so his camp wanted assurance from Shkreli there weren't other samples floating around.

Our Shkreli sources say Martin told Wayne's camp the well was now dry and promised there wouldn't be more leaks. As for any more samples or copies floating around ... Martin says he's got the only one as far as he knows.

This comes on the heels of Birdman saying 'Carter V' will see the light of day.

To be continued ...