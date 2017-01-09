Kim Kardashian Gold Chain Reaction To Robbery

Kim Kardashian has been truer to her word than we ever thought ... the bling around neck has taken a nosedive from 7 figures to 3.

Kim vowed after her robbery in early October she would lose the expensive jewelry for good ... jewelry that exceeded $4 MILLION for certain pieces.

So check out the necklace she's been wearing lately. Turns out it's a custom piece from XIV Karats, which sells in the $500 range.

Kim’s stylist picked up the piece during the holidays, and we're told Kanye also made the trip and scored a bunch of zodiac signs he gifted to friends.

As we previously reported ... Kim said she was done flaunting her wealth on social media.