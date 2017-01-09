Tom Hiddleston Blows off Golden Globes Critics Over Sudan

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Hiddleston is defending his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes ... a speech that some critics say smacked of "white saviorism."

We got the 'Night Manger' star at the Chateau Marmont in WeHo Sunday night ... where Tom doubled down.

You'll recall, Tom -- instead of calling for peace in the South Sudan -- said he was "immensely proud" his show provided relief to aid workers.

Tom's handlers didn't want him giving our guy an answer ... but Tom took charge.

BTW ... UNICEF gave Tom props after the speech.