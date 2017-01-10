Charlie Sheen I Got No Beef With Ted Cruz Over Sheen/Cruz 2020 Diss

Charlie Sheen has no bad blood with Ted Cruz after the Texas Senator took a jab at him and his dad ... in fact, Charlie even has a few nice things to say about the guy.

Charlie was heading into Catch Monday night in L.A. for Crackle's "Mad Families" premiere party and told our photog he was kidding when he tweeted he and Cruz should dethrone Trump on the 2020 presidential ticket.

Ted shot down the suggestion immediately using a pic from Martin Sheen's "West Wing" days, but Charlie was clearly impressed by Cruz's wit and humor.

Can't say the same for his feelings on Trump though.