Fetty Wap Sets Legal Attack Dogs on Leaked Sex Tape

EXCLUSIVE

Fetty Wap isn't about to let anyone, especially his ex-gf, make a dime off leaking a sex tape allegedly featuring him and said ex, Alexis Skyy ... TMZ has learned.

Video clips appearing to show Fetty and Alexis doing the deed started floating around the Internet Tuesday morning. Fetty's camp tells us he has NOTHING to do with the leak, and he's already got his legal team on the job.

We're told Fetty's lawyers have drafted cease and desist letters to websites posting the clip -- and also to Alexis. The letter doesn't accuse her of leaking the video, but we're told it does warn her a lawsuit could be coming her way if they find out she did. As for whether it's definitely him on the tape -- Fetty's camp won't confirm.

We're told Fetty believes he and Alexis are the only people in possession of the video. As we've told you over the years of covering celeb sex tapes -- both parties have to sign off on any distribution deal.

For her part, Alexis' attorney, Eric Croone, tells us ... the video was leaked without her permission, and she's considering legal action too.

Sounds like there's no chance the rest of this video sees the light of day. Not at this point, anyway.