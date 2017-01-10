Tarek El Moussa Files for Divorce But the Show Will Go On

Exclusive Details

Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from wife Christina, but we're told they are resolved to continue their show, "Flip or Flop."

According to the divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, Tarek cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending his 8-year marriage.

He's asking for joint custody of their 2 kids. But this is interesting ... he wants her to pay him spousal support but wants the judge to block any move she makes to collect it from him.

A source close to the couple tells TMZ, "It's civilized, or as best it can be under the circumstances. They have to make it work if they want to continue monetizing what they do."