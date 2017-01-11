Donald Trump Faces Reporters Amid Reports of Russian Hack

LIVE STREAM

Donald Trump will hold his much-anticipated news conference set at 11 AM ET at Trump Tower ... and we're streaming live.

The President-elect will almost certainly address reports that Russian spies are holding blackmail material on him ... both sexual and financial. Trump has scoffed at the stories, calling them "fake news."

The report also cites unconfirmed allegations Trump surrogates colluded with Russian officials during the election, and that spies spent years supporting and assisting Trump.

Stay tuned and watch it live.