Ivanka Trump's Fashion Brand She's Out, But Her Name Will Live On ... Panties and Undies

EXCLUSIVE

Ivanka Trump's fashion company wants to slap her name on bras, panties and other forms of underwear ... even though Ivanka herself won't be in on the deal.

Ivanka Trump Marks LLC just filed legal docs to expand its product line to almost anything someone could wear under a shirt or skirt.

According to the doc -- obtained by TMZ -- Ivanka Trump Marks LLC wants to start using the name on tights, socks, stockings, leggings, lingerie, underwear, bras, panties, shorts, briefs, shapewear, camisoles, tank tops, corsets, chemise, hosiery, undergarments, teddies and sleepwear.

We're told the company will continue to partner with apparel group G-III for the new clothing line, which will roll out this Spring. Our sources say the trademark application was filed to protect the IT brand from poachers.

Sources tell TMZ ... Ivanka will definitely resign from the company before her dad becomes prez.