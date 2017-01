Kendra Wilkinson Drunk on a Plane Almost Fights Passenger

Kendra Wilkinson apparently came within a hair's breadth of getting into a fist fight on a flight from Vegas to L.A. ... and the trigger might have been shots of tequila, and lots of them.

Kendra gave the photog a blow-by-blow of the incident that went down Tuesday as she left LAX.

Let's just say the aftereffects of the Cuervo were evident.