Kim Kardashian I'm Off to Dubai Now That the Bad Guys Were Caught!!!

Exclusive Details

Kim Kardashian says the coast is now clear because cops in France have nabbed a bunch of people who allegedly robbed her ... so she's off to Dubai.

Kim breezed through LAX with Scott Disick and 4 security guards for the 16 hour flight.

As for why she's going ... we're told it's a make-good for a trip she cancelled to promote a makeup tutorial with her longtime beautician, Mario Dedivanovic. The event was initially slated for October 14, 11 days after the robbery, but she was in no condition to go.