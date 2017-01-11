Rajon Rondo Didn't Take Team Bus to Game ... Here's Why (VIDEO)

Rajon Rondo Didn't Take Team Bus to Game ... Here's Why

Rajon Rondo didn't get on the team bus with the rest of the Chicago Bulls to travel from the hotel in D.C. to the Verizon Center Tuesday ... but the team insists it has NOTHING to do with his beef with head coach Fred Hoiberg.

TMZ Sports spotted Rondo getting into a private car at his hotel before the Bulls played the Wizards -- while the team bus was parked right outside.

The timing is interesting since Rondo has voiced serious displeasure with Hoiberg over his recent 5 game benching.

But a rep for the Bulls tells TMZ Sports there's a perfectly good explanation for Rondo traveling solo.

"On game days, Rajon often goes to the arena early before the team bus departs the hotel. We have few players who will do this when they want to get in extra work pregame."

Rondo played 27 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Wizards but went off on Hoiberg after the game -- saying his benching was "bulls**t."

Maybe it's best they travel separately ...