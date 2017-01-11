Richard Carpenter to Music Companies You Screwed Me and Karen Royally

Richard Carpenter has filed a lawsuit against 2 music companies he claims ripped him off in the royalties over Carpenters tunes, and he's brought Karen into the legal action as well.

Richard and Karen Carpenter's estate claim Universal Music Group and A&M Records have shut them out of profits for iTunes and other online sales distributors.

It's a whole new world out there with digital downloads, and Richard claims Universal and A&M are not giving artists their fair cut. He goes on to say the courts have agreed with him -- notably in a case involving Eminem -- and now he says it's time to pay up.

Richard and Karen's estate have crunched the numbers, and they want more than $2 million.