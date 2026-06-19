Mom of Girls With Their Dad Confronted in Bathroom Livid with Both Men

Play video content Video: Dad Goes Viral for Taking Daughters to Women's Restroom TikTok/@tylerbrodsky2

The mother of the little girls who were with their father when an irate man confronted them in a gas station bathroom is mad -- and she just unloaded on both men from the viral encounter.

Zoe Lavely, the ex of Tyler Brodsky, and mom of the girls, said in a lengthy Facebook post ... the man who lost his s*** was outrageous, and Tyler handled that well.

But she's also plenty pissed with Tyler for her children being overexposed to the world with the viral video, which is a big problem for her as a protective mama.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She was particularly mad at Tyler for trying to, in her opinion, capitalize on the viral moment and maybe make a buck ... saying Tyler "hasn’t paid 1 penny to those girls just this year" and yet, saw people were offering him donations.

Tyler is well aware of the fiery post from his upset ex, and told TMZ in part ... "I’m not going to get into a public back-and-forth with the mother of my children. My focus has always been, and will continue to be, our daughters. As for the financial accusations, those are simply not accurate. I’m not going to discuss private family matters publicly because my daughters deserve better than that."

TMZ broke the news ... the man who confronted the dad and little ladies has since lost his gig as a realtor ... his former agency telling us they parted with him since their values do not align.