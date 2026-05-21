Play video content Video: Spurs' Carter Bryant Appears To Use Public Restroom During Game TikTok/@keithhilliary

San Antonio Spurs player Carter Bryant had a two-or-one opportunity in the middle of the Western Conference Finals ... and it must've been an emergency, 'cause he apparently wound up using the restroom with the normies!!!

The baffling scene was captured on video by an Oklahoma City Thunder fan attending Game 2 of the series at the Paycom Center ... with the footage showing the rookie turning the corner and washing his hands in a hurry.

While it's hard to believe, all signs point to it being legit -- the fan shown in the video is wearing a shirt given to attendees prior to tipoff on Wednesday -- and the bathroom TV appears to show broadcast footage from the game.

On top of that, the shoes and accessories match what Bryant wore during the contest.

So, why would Bryant use the public facilities instead of the locker rooms??? We're making calls.

As for the game, the Thunder bounced back and evened the series at 1-1 with the 122-113 victory.