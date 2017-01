Bill and Hillary Gone Fishing in the Big Apple

EXCLUSIVE

Bill and Hillary Clinton are clearly not satisfied with Donald Trump, but it's a good bet they were more than satisfied with the best fish in NYC.

The former Prez and the former Prez candidate dined at Milos in Midtown, with good pals Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

They weren't much in the mood for chitchat as they left, but Ted spilled the beans on who paid. Hint ... it's someone with a steady job.