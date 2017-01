Chris Rock DeAndre Jordan Is 'Best Jordan Since Michael'

EXCLUSIVE

DeAndre Jordan has a celebrity cheering squad helping him get to the NBA All-Star team ... with stars like Chris Rock, Adam DeVine and OT Genasis going to bat for the big man.

Rock put on his best DJ face and stated his case for why DeAndre belongs on the squad ... dropping some facts and not-really facts in his pitch to fans.

He also calls DJ the best "Jordan" since Michael.

Voting ends on Monday. So do it.