Kim Kardashian First Robbery Suspects Charged

Breaking News

The first suspects in Kim Kardashian's robbery case have been officially charged.

French authorities pressed charges against 4 men Thursday in connection to the case ... one being a 63-year-old man ID'd only as Yunice A.

Yunice is reportedly facing charges of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association. Cops have also requested he stay locked up in their custody for the time being. The others are facing complicity charges.

These are the first of 17 men arrested in connection to the crime who have been formally charged.