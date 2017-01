Gennady Golovkin Don't Underestimate Conor McGregor ... As a Boxer

EXCLUSIVE

Boxing superstar Gennady Golovkin ain't brushing off the possible Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight ... saying the UFC star has a REAL chance to win.

Golovkin joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Friday night on FS1) and warned Mayweather not to underestimate the Irish champ.

Check out the entire interview tonight on FS1 -- GGG also tells us why his upcoming fight against Daniel Jacobs is a can't-miss throwdown.