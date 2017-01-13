Obama Dog Sunny The Bitch Has Bite But No History of Aggression

The Obamas' dog, Sunny, has a disposition that fits her name, and until this week she's never chomped down on anyone.

We broke the story ... the Portuguese Water Dog bit a family friend in the face Monday during a visit to the White House. The wound required stitches and she may end up with a permanent scar.

We've been in touch with people who are frequently around the pooch, and we're told she's never bitten anyone else -- ever. To the contrary, the 4-year-old has a loving, even temperament.

One source noted the dog gets groomed every month and 4 to 5 people are handling her at the same time while she gets sculpted with scissors and hand dried. The dog has never shown any aggression during the grooming process.

The 18-year-old girl who got bit is pissed off at Sunny, we're told, but her family is not planning any legal action.

FUN FACT: In many states, there were laws that protected dog owners from lawsuits the first time a dog bit a person. The reason -- until dog owners are on notice of aggression, it's unfair to punish them. The "One Bite Rule" has been repealed in most states.