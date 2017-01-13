Pauly D & Aubrey O'Day We're Coming Back to Reality ... And the Endgame is Marriage

Pauly D and Aubrey O'Day are going back to their roots -- in reality TV, that is -- and now it's just a matter of who wants to air their "love."

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Pauly and Aubrey have been filming a pilot for a new reality show.

We're told a few networks have shown some interest.

As for the show ... it's about Pauly and Aubrey navigating a very rocky relationship. It's set in Vegas, where Aubrey moved to be with Pauly. And this is interesting ... the story line goes that they'll be engaged by season's end.

And we're told the good folks at Bunim/Murray Productions are behind Pauly and Aubrey's new show -- it's the company that produces 'KUWTK,' "Rob & Chyna," and "Mariah's World." That's a good start.