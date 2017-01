Martin Luther King III My Meeting With Trump Went Well

Martin Luther King III says he and Donald Trump were able to find some common ground on a day dedicated to his late father.

We got the famous civil rights leader's eldest living son Monday leaving Trump Tower, after he and the Prez-elect sat down for a heart-to-heart. He says they both agree ... the voting system in the country is broken.

He also touches on a big what-if about his dad ... one lots of folks are wondering about on MLK Day.