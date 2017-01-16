Paris Jackson Making 2017 Her Bitch!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Paris Jackson is making her move ... to conquer Hollywood -- with a little help from Lee Daniels.

We've learned Daniels met with Paris and discussed a possible role in his new Fox show, "Star," and she's seriously considering it.

That's just the beginning. We're told she's already booked 3 covers of major high-fashion mags, the first of which hits the stands this month.

And, we're told, the 18-year-old has been approached by multiple modeling agencies which think she's as marketable as any high-end model.

Paris has also been approached by several major brands that want her face on their products.

It's an amazing transformation for someone who was once shielded from public view and covered with masks and bundles of clothing when she ventured out.

Paris had some major issues as a teen, for which she received help, and as a result she wants to use her platform to be an advocate for people dealing with addiction and recovery.

God knows she understands tragedy and family drama. But she's coming out on the other end more than ok.