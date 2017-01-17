Andy Cohen Chill Out, Trump Haters! Here's How Ya Cope with Inauguration

Donald Trump haters and protesters up in arms over the inauguration need to remember one very important thing ... BREATHE ... according to Andy Cohen.

Mr. 'Watch What Happens Live' and 'Real Housewives' was at LAX when he broke down the start of the Trump era in very simple terms -- the train is coming down the tracks no matter what you do.

But check out Andy's message for the nation. It's far from doom gloom.

Gotta say, he kinda sounds like a politician himself ... but, for a change, one with decent advice.