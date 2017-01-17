Melania Trump I'm Leaving After the Inauguration Barron's Got School!

EXCLUSIVE

Melania Trump will enjoy the White House for a grand total of 2 days before returning to New York City, because she has mom work to do.

Sources connected with the soon-to-be First Lady tell us, Melania wants life for her son to be as normal as possible, and that includes keeping him in school and in his daily routine.

We're told she will go back and forth from NYC to D.C. until June, when she and Barron will move full-time into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Barron will start school there in September.

As one source put it, "She takes the mom thing seriously."