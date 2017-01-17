'Soul Man' Sam Moore Performing at Trump's Inaugural Concert

Grammy-award winning "Soul Man" Sam Moore will perform at Donald Trump's Inaugural Concert.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend was added to perform during the "Make America Great Again!" concert slated for the night before Trump gets sworn in.

The legendary singer announced that "As an American, I am honored to perform for President-elect Donald Trump. I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful country."

Sam's announcement came just hours after we reported the inauguration committee was going to keep its featured performers under wraps.