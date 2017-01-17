Vladimir Putin We Have the World's Best Whores

Vladimir Putin scoffed at the now discredited dossier suggesting Donald Trump engaged in funny business in Russia ... but it didn't stop him from bragging about his country's prostitutes.

Putin held a news conference in the Kremlin, throwing shade at the ex-British intelligence officer's so-called report. Putin said Trump's been surrounded by beauty pageant contestants for years, and ... "I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world."

Bottom line? If you're into that sorta thing ... come to Russia!