Antonio Brown Apologizes for Locker Room Video ... 'Wrong of Me'

Breaking News

Antonio Brown says he's genuinely sorry for live streaming private moments from the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room ... explaining, "I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me."

Brown got ripped by his head coach Mike Tomlin and QB Ben Roethlisberger for broadcasting the video ... which contained Tomlin referring to the Patriots as "a-holes."

The WR went to social media Tuesday night to issue his public apology.

"First, I'd like to take this opportunity to say that I'm sorry for my actions and behavior after Sunday's game," Brown wrote.

"I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans."

"It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions."

"I'm sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they've had to answer questions about while preparing for a big game on Sunday."