Dwyane Wade Insane Surprise Bday Party ... Money, Stars, Chicken

Gabrielle Union made it rain all over Dwyane Wade last night -- when she threw him a surprise 35th birthday party complete with money that had his face on it!!

The party was sick -- catered by Popeye's Chicken (delicious) and included live performances from Twista and Do Or Die (some of D-Wade's favorite rappers).

The only downside ... the party went down after Wade and the Bulls lost to the Mavericks earlier in the evening.

But hey, nothing cheers ya up like a money gun!