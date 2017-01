Fifth Harmony First Performance As 4 Camila's Verse Cut

The girls in Fifth Harmony kicked off the post-Camila Cabello era with their first performance since her contentious exit from the group ... and no one challenged her chops.

The foursome performed their song "Work from Home" at Wednesdays People's Choice Awards in LA -- a song Camila used to sing the first verse on -- but rather than have a new voice on the part, it was completely skipped over.

However, Camila or not, the rest of the performance was flawless.