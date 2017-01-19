'A Dog's Purpose' Actor, Director Shaken Over Terrified Dog Video

The actor who voices the German Shepherd shown in the extremely disturbing video posted by TMZ says he's "shaken and sad" ... and the director echoed the sentiment.

Josh Gad, who appears in the upcoming film as the voice of the dog, says he's seen the video, which he describes as "a scared German Shepard being forced to perform a stunt." He says he doesn't have the full context, but adds, "I am shaken and sad to see any animal put in a situation against its will."

Gad is calling for "an explanation," and so is director Lasse Hallstrom, who says "I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished."