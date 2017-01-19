'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled

Breaking News

There will be no premiere for "A Dog's Purpose" because the studio that produced it is still reeling from the video TMZ posted showing it's animal star in distress, and there's worry PETA might create an embarrassing or even violent scene.

Amblin and Universal studios are still reviewing footage that syncs up with the video we posted to determine what happened to Hercules when he clearly was recoiling as his trainer tried pulling him into the water. The studios say the dog is fine and was never abused.

The studios know lots of people are upset after seeing the video and there's particular concern about PETA.

The studios have also cancelled the press junkets.