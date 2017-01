Anti-Trump Rally Cops Fire Pepper Spray ... Trump Supporters Attacked

LIVE STREAM

Police and anti-Donald Trump protesters are clashing in a rally that began outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C.

The protest started at the hotel, and then marched through D.C. to the National Press Club several blocks away. Once there ... pepper spray was fired into the crowd, and protesters started trying to break through police lines.

At least one protester has been bloodied. We have photographers right in the middle of the chaos.

Story developing ...