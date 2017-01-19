A$AP Ferg Remembering Yams ... With 65 Carats

A$AP Yams was immortalized this week in concert by the hip-hop community -- but he also lives on around the neck of A$AP Ferg ... diamond-studded and all.

Ferg was presented with a custom 14k white gold chain and piece featuring a new moniker for the late producer: Yamborghini. The piece is also laced with 65 carat diamonds ... meaning it'll burn your eyes out with its sparkle and shine.

The chain and piece was designed by jewelry company IF & Co., and took 1 month to design and make. We're told jeweler Ben Baller was personally responsible for overseeing its creation and transfer to Ferg for Wednesday night's Yams Day 2017 concert.

Yams died 2 years ago on January 18 due to a drug overdose.

No doubt about it now -- Yams' legacy will never fade ... diamonds are forever, after all.