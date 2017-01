Brian Littrell 'Hollywood, Chill Out!!!' Over Trump

Brian Littrell thinks the Donald Trump Hollywood haters need to self-medicate with a chill pill.

We got Brian at LAX Wednesday and he proclaimed unwavering support for Trump and was optimistic as hell.

Brian also says the Inaugural Committee approached the Backstreet Boys and asked them to perform, but it wasn't meant to be. He explains why.