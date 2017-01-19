Cuba Gooding Jr. to Wife Enough Separation, Let's Get Divorced!

EXCLUSIVE

Cuba Gooding Jr. apparently got tired of living in marital limbo, because he's responded to his wife's petition for separation with a full-on divorce petition.

Cuba belatedly filed his response to Sara Gooding's 2014 separation docs. The O.J. actor is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter, and he's also willing to show Sara the money in spousal support.

There's a catch when it comes to splitting all the assets. Cuba wants all of his earnings to remain his and his alone from the date Sara filed for separation. That includes O.J. Simpson $$$.

The couple was married in 1994, the year O.J. ...