Donald Trump Shouts Out Tom Brady at Inauguration Dinner

Donald Trump just took the stage at a big Inauguration dinner -- called out Pats owner Robert Kraft in the crowd -- and told him not to worry this weekend because Tom Brady's gonna crush the Steelers.

It all went down Thursday night in D.C. -- Trump also said Brady called him to congratulate and told him he "feels good" for the playoff game.

Of course, Trump and Brady are tight and have been for years. Trump also gave props to Bill Belichick.