Breaking News
Miguel Ferrer, who co-starred in dozens of huge TV shows, died Thursday of cancer.
Miguel was best known for co-starring on "Crossing Jordan" for six years with Jill Hennessy and playing FBI agent Albert Rosenfield on "Twin Peaks."
More recently he's starred in "NCIS: Los Angeles" ... but Miguel's been THAT guy -- the character actor you always recognize -- since the '80s when he had roles on "Magnum, P.I.," "Cagney & Lacey" and "Miami Vice."
Deadline first reported his death.
Miguel was 61.