Miguel Ferrer 'NCIS' and 'Crossing Jordan' Star Dies of Cancer

Breaking News



Miguel Ferrer, who co-starred in dozens of huge TV shows, died Thursday of cancer.

Miguel was best known for co-starring on "Crossing Jordan" for six years with Jill Hennessy and playing FBI agent Albert Rosenfield on "Twin Peaks."

More recently he's starred in "NCIS: Los Angeles" ... but Miguel's been THAT guy -- the character actor you always recognize -- since the '80s when he had roles on "Magnum, P.I.," "Cagney & Lacey" and "Miami Vice."

Deadline first reported his death.

Miguel was 61.