Chef 'Salt Bae' Chops That Meat ... for Rickie Fowler

The famous meat chef/Internet sensation known as Salt Bae just charmed his way into the mouth of Rickie Fowler ... servin' up some grub for the golf stud at one of his restaurants in Dubai.

Fowler was hanging with Dustin Johnson and some other guys while in Abu Dhabi for a golf tourney -- and stopped by one of the restaurants owned by Nusret Gokce.

Gokce became a viral superstar for the way he sensually slices up big hunks of beef ... and flamboyantly salts his dishes.

No word on how the food tasted ... but it looked damn good.