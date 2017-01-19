The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Exes Call Truce To Honor A$AP Yams

It's the awkward moment ya just knew was going to happen -- The Weeknd and Bella Hadid in the same room again.

The former couple hit up Madison Square Garden and both were onstage for Yams Day to honor the late music exec and rapper A$AP Yams ... who died 2 years ago Wednesday.

Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, and Kendall Jenner were also there -- and this is really a case of squads colliding. Bella and Kendall are pals with Rocky ... so they were most likely there to support him.

No word if Weeknd and Bella ever came face-to-face, but it seems inevitable.

At least Selena wasn't there.



