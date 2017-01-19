UF Bass Fishing EJECTED FROM BOAT ... Scary Video

UF Bass Fishing Team EJECTED FROM BOAT ... Crazy, Crazy, Video

Here's the most incredible video you'll see today ... the University of Florida Bass fishing team (we didn't know either) EJECTED FROM A SPEEDING MOTORBOAT at 57 mph.

The guys in the boat -- Hunter Bland and Conner Young -- were cruising along as usual when the steering system on their boat malfunctioned ... sending the men flying into the water.

Fortunately, the guys were wearing life jackets and kill switches -- which stopped the boat dead in its tracks.

You can see in the video the men are shaken up but not badly injured. One guy says, "I just need to breathe for a second."

We've reached out to the guys for more on this ... it's a fisherman's story actually worth hearing.