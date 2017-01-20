Caroline Wozniacki to Rory McIlroy: We Broke Up 3 Years Ago ... GET OVER IT!

Caroline Wozniacki to Rory: We Broke Up 3 Years Ago GET OVER IT!

Caroline Wozniacki is firing back at Rory McIlroy after the golf star trashed her in an interview ... telling her ex-fiance simply ... MOVE ON WITH YOUR LIFE ALREADY!

Earlier this week, McIlroy gave told an Irish news outlet dating a celebrity like Caroline sucked -- insinuating the relationship was chock full of "bulls**t" and delusion.

Well, Caroline says she heard about the article and commented after a match at the Australian Open.

"I saw it alright, but I do not really have anything to say. Was I surprised? Yes."

She added, "It’s a little dead by now. It is three years ago, so I don’t understand why he keeps bringing it up. I don’t think there is any reason to."

"He looks like he is a good place in his life, so he surely he must move on."

Yeah, you'd think ...