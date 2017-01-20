Prez Trump and Melania We're @POTUS and @FLOTUS Now

Breaking News

Twitter's official POTUS and FLOTUS handles have changed profile images to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Twitter made the switch almost immediately after Trump was sworn in as the 45th Prez. Meanwhile, the Obamas are now @POTUS44 and @FLOTUS44.

This appears to be the first time in history Twitter's done this. Tweeting wasn't nearly as widespread in 2009, and @POTUS wasn't created until 2015.

Peaceful transition ... on social media. Just as the forefathers wanted it.