Shia LaBeouf Listen Up, Prez Trump ... You Will Not Divide Us

Move over, President Trump ... Shia LaBeouf has his own 4 year plan, and we're pretty sure his point is -- you will not divide us.

On the day Trump took office, Shia launched what might be the most interesting protest we've seen yet. It's a live stream of Shia leading the chant, "He will not divide us" ... as people around him repeat the words.

He's been doing it over and over and over and over and over and ...

Well, just watch. It's unclear how long he can keep this up, but it could become the most dangerous drinking game ever.

If you want to join him, Shia's set up outside the Museum of the Moving Image in NYC.