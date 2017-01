Ezekiel Elliott What Playoff Loss? Parties Shirtless In Vegas

Ezekiel Elliott is proving a season ending, Super Bowl dream-crushing loss won't keep him down ... cuz the dude just let loose in Vegas.

Zeke was shoulder to shoulder with Steve Aoki at Hakkasan Friday night -- and it wasn't long before he lost his shirt -- fist pumping and partying his face off.

It' was just last week Zeke's Dallas Cowboys went down to Aaron Rodgers and The Packers 34-31 -- but if there's one thing Elliott's proven this season -- he runs fast and recovers from L's even faster.