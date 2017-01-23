Donald Trump Sued For Still Raking in Money From Hotels, 'Apprentice,' Etc

Breaking News

Donald Trump was just slapped with his first lawsuit as president, for allegedly violating a clause of the Constitution which prohibits federal office holders from making money off of foreign powers.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington just filed the suit, claiming Trump continues to make money from foreign government through his various business ties.

The examples in the lawsuit include leases held by foreign governments in Trump Tower, room reservations in Trump's D.C. hotel and payments from foreign governments to rebroadcast episodes of "The Apprentice" and 'Celebrity Apprentice.'

Trump has disassociated himself with his businesses ... his sons are now running the show. But the group suing says that's not good enough and Trump is still reaping the profits.

7:55 AM PT -- CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta just tweeted, "POTUS has resigned from his businesses, according to WH Strategic Comms director Hope Hicks."