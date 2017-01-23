Donald Trump I'm Buyin' Something New To Keep 'Keep America Great!'

Donald Trump is ever the businessman, trying to own the slogan that got him elected, with a few changes.

Trump filed legal docs 2 days before he was inaugurated president, asking to trademark the phrase, "Keep America Great!"

The application seeks to corner the market on bumper stickers, shirts, posters, buttons and, of course, caps and hats ... all bearing the slogan.

Trump announced last week "Keep America Great" will be his slogan for the 2020 re-election campaign.

Trump actually bought the slogan "Make America Great Again" back in 2015 from a DJ who owned the trademark.