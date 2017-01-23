Kim Kardashian I've Got A Plan ... My Kimojis Are Gonna Take Over The Retail World

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian wants to bring her Kimoji gear to stores ... and pretty soon we could see shops all across the world.

Kim's company filed docs asking to expand her famous Kimoji brand to include retail stores that would sell apparel, makeup bags, stickers, jewelry, accessories and a slew of other items.

Sources close to Kim tell us plans are in the early stages, but there's a good chance Kim's plan will include global pop-up shops to hawk the gear ... just like hubby Kanye did for his Yeezy clothing line and little sis Kylie has for her makeup line.

The Kimoji brand has been insanely successful, but the gear has only been limited to online sales ... so Kim's looking to take on the retail world too.