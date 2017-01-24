Homeland Security We're on Swole Patrol Free Gym Memberships for ICE

President Trump just imposed a hiring freeze on the federal government, which makes what we found all the more surprising ... the Department of Homeland Security is shopping for gyms.

DHS filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, in which they solicit bids for a "full-range health & fitness center" for employees who work in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE is on the hunt for a gym with "state-of-the-art fitness equipment" within walking distance from one of its D.C. offices -- a quarter mile on the outside. The agency is currently taking bids from local vendors.

The document -- dated January 13, 2017 -- states ICE will foot the bill for its employees for 12 months, starting in March, with an option to extend the contract an additional 3 years.

The document sets a limit of $200,000 for the annual memberships.