Iggy Azalea Check Out My $12k Ice Cream Pop

EXCLUSIVE

Iggy Azalea just made her art collection a little more poppin' by dropping serious cash on melting ice cream on a stick.

The artist, Simone Rosenbauer, tells TMZ ... Iggy was walking by M Contemporary gallery in Sydney last month, and saw the display for a collection called, "Like Ice in the Sunshine II (LA)." She says Iggy loved it enough to pay $12,000 for the 63" x 63" artwork ... on the spot.

Simone only made 3 of the pop art popsicles, and says Iggy bought the first one. It recently arrived at her L.A. pad.

Unclear if Iggy loves the piece as much as she does this piece.